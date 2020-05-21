CORONAVIRUS: Thursday 5/21 roundup

Here’s our nightly roundup, running way later than usual tonight because of breaking news:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary dashboard:

*7,645 people have tested positive, up 28 from yesterday

*534 people have died, up 4 from yesterday

One week ago, those totals were 7,307 and 514.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page,.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: More than 5.1 million cases. See the global outbreak breakout, nation by nation, here.

GOVERNOR CANCELS: Last night we mentioned the governor had another briefing scheduled this morning. Didn’t happen – a cancellation announcement was sent this morning instead.

HASHTAG FOR THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND: From the state Health Department, urging you to #RecreateResponsibly:

The long weekend is a welcome opportunity for families and households to get outside for fresh air and exercise. Most state lands and parks are now open for day use; camping at state parks is still not allowed. Here are some reminders about how to #RecreateResponsibly while we all continue to do our part to stop the spread of COVID-19: *Stay local. Find a place to hike, picnic, or take a walk that is close to home. Please avoid traveling outside your own county borders to popular destinations *Avoid crowded areas. Public gatherings are still not allowed. *Enjoy the outdoors with people in your immediate household. *Follow physical distancing and etiquette rules such as wearing a cloth face covering and staying six feet apart from others. As long as we all #RecreateResponsibly, spending time outside is good for our mental and physical health.

SPEAKING OF HASHTAGS … here’s more on what #SeattleTogether is about.

ALSO FROM THE CITY … a new toolkit to help small businesses and nonprofits who need to renegotiate their rent.

UNEMPLOYMENT INFO: Nonprofit Neighborhood House has produced informational videos in 9 languages.

GOT INFO? Email us at westseattleblog@gmail.com or phone us, text or voice, at 206-293-6302 – thank you!