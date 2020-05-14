CORONAVIRUS: Thursday 5/14 roundup

No new COVID-19 deaths reported in today’s King County update – that leads our nightly roundup:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health “daily summary” dashboard:

*7,307 people have tested positive, up 86 from yesterday

*514 people have died, no change from yesterday

One week ago, those totals were 6,863 and 480.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page,.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: More than 4.4 million cases – almost a third of them in the U.S. See the global outbreak breakout, nation by nation, here.

ANOTHER DASHBOARD: The county now has four of them – besides the daily summary, there’s also the long-term-care-facility dashboard, the race/ethnicity dashboard, and the syndromic-surveillance dashboard. Two charts on that last one show that emergency-room visits and hospitalizations for C-19 (or similar) peaked in late March.

GOVERNOR’S BUSINESS-FOCUSED BRIEFING: Gov. Inslee‘s media briefing this afternoon featured three reps from trade associations, talking about the rules for reopening. Our coverage includes video.

RECREATION CLARIFICATION: Today the governor’s office also issued a memo with Phase 1 clarification for some forms of recreation, plus Phase 2 rules:

This memorandum applies to:  Staffed outdoor tennis facilities, public and private;

 Guided ATV, paddle sports, horseback riding, and fishing;

 Go-cart tracks, ORV/motocross facilities, and participant-only motorsports; and

 All other activities substantially similar in operation and equally able to meet the requirements mandated by this memorandum.

HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS-WASTE DROPOFF RESUMING: These dropoff sites closed in March but are now reopening. The one closest to us will be open Fridays and Saturdays starting tomorrow.

NEIGHBORHOOD SIGHTING: Thanks to Noodle for the photo:

GOT INFO? Email us at westseattleblog@gmail.com or phone us, text or voice, at 206-293-6302 – thank you!