WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 36 notes!

(Friday photo of Alki Beach by Bob Burns)

First weekend of summer (despite the not-summery weather), and the sun is expected to eventually appear! Here are our highlighted happenings for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

RUN WITH WEST SEATTLE RUNNER: Meet up at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) by 8 am for today’s free group run.

FREE MEDITATION: For a calming start to your Saturday, check out Heavily Meditated, 9 am free meditation at Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska).

SALE TO HELP NANCY: Starting at 9 am at 2310 Alki SW, estate sale to benefit Nancy and kids, forced to move after the recent death of her partner, as explained here.

CLOTHING SWAP: 9 am-1 pm at Tibbetts United Methodist Church (3940 41st SW), bring adult or baby clothing to swap and take something home. Leftovers to nonprofits.

SOCCER JAMBOREE: 9 am-5 pm, Seattle’s summer of soccer continues with a daylong celebration of “The Beautiful Game.” 5×5 tournament and drop-in clinic, all free, at Delridge Playfield (Delridge Way SW & SW Alaska).

INTRODUCTORY WALK and WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: 9:30 am, walk a mile before the 10 am well-being walk (or just show up for that one). Both start from 47th SW and Fontanelle.

ARTS IN NATURE FESTIVAL: 10 am-8:30 pm, DNDA brings back the Arts in Nature Festival at Camp Long (5200 35th SW), free! See our preview for the music, performance, and art lineups.

DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: New season, new location! 10 am-2 pm, shop for fruit and vegetables, prepared food and beverages, artisan body care, more … (9th SW and SW Henderson)

DACHSHUND WALK: New listing! 10 am Saturdays, bring your dachshund to Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki) for a group walk.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM CLOSED: Monthlong closure continues, to prepare for new exhibit.

MASTER GARDENERS AT DELRIDGE HOME DEPOT: Saturdays, 10 am-2 pm – take them your toughest garden questions and get free expert answers! (Delridge/Orchard)

SINGALONG BRUNCH: 10 am both weekend days at Admiral Pub, sing to classics – table reservation includes a brunch buffet! (2306 California SW)

MORNING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am today – free, weekly, in-person, critique-free group – details including location are in our calendar listing.

PIZZA AND BAGELS AT BARTON P-PATCH: 11 am bagels, 2 pm pizza, 4 pm music at the garden’s summer fundraiser, all welcome! (34th SW and SW Barton)

NORTH ADMIRAL HISTORY WALKING TOUR: Register, then meet at 45th SW and SW Seattle for the tour, 11 am.

SPRAYPARK SEASON: The season continues at the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at Paper Boat Booksellers, 11 am family reading time. (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor)

FEATHER IN THE WIND ART SHOW: Second of three days for the pop-up art show upstairs at Alki Arts (6030 California SW), noon-6 pm.

COLMAN POOL: Rain or shine – noon-7 pm, daily operation continues at the outdoor pool on the shore at Lincoln Park – see the session schedule here. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL: First West Seattle wading pool to open is scheduled to start its season today IF the afternoon forecast is for sunshine and 70 degrees – this page explains how to check around midmorning. Hours would be noon-7 pm. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

SEAFAIR PIRATES’ LANDING: 1 pm-1:30 pm vicinity at Alki Beach, near the bathhouse (2701 Alki SW), the pirates will land on a quest for the key to the city – see our preview for details.

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VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open, with wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM, WINE BAR, STORE: Open 1-6 pm on north end of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus:

The Northwest Wine Academy Tasting Room and Wine Bar offers student-produced wines, tasting flights, and casual food pairings while supporting hands-on winemaking and hospitality education. Each tasting and purchase directly contributes to student production, education, and training opportunities.

THE BEER JUNCTION’S MONTHLY BIKE RIDE: Meet behind the store, 2 pm. Must have helmet! (4511 California SW)

MIKE HENDERSON’S ART: You’ll know his (previously very public) work when you see it! On display at Admiral HUB (former church at 4320 SW Hill):

4-9 pm.

PRIDE NIGHT AT OUNCES: 5 pm, music, beer, community at Ounes (3809 Delridge Way SW) .

BASEBALL: Pride Night home game for the DubSea Fish Sticks at Steve Cox Memorial Park in White Center, 6:05 pm, vs. the Redmond Dudes. Check for tickets here!

CONCERT TRUCK: 7 pm at Alki Beach Bathhouse (2701 Alki SW), the Seattle Chamber Music Society‘s free concert-from-a-truck!

LIVE IN-STORE AT EASY STREET: 7 pm, Jim BasnightEasy Street Records (4559 California SW), free, all ages

SEAPROG FEST AT KENYON HALL: 7:30 pm, show and ticket info here. (7904 35th SW)

‘WISH YOU WERE HERE’: 7:30 pm curtain – third weekend for the current play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW), check here for tickets.

DRAG AT THE SKYLARK: 8 pm (doors at 7), Queening Out. All ages. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

REVELRY ROOM SPINNING: 9 pm, DJ Cephas. (4547 California SW)

SATURDAY NIGHT SKATING: 9 pm to midnight, skate at Southgate Roller Rink (9676 17th SW), with rotating DJs spinning old-school funk & hip-hop, $18 (plus $5 skate rental).

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: Close out your Saturday night with Rone at 10 pm at Talarico’s Pizzeria. (4718 California SW)

Planning a West Seattle event that’s open to the community? Tell us about it; calendar listings are free of charge, always! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!