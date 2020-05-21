RESOURCES: Neighborhood House creates unemployment-info videos in 9 languages

That’s one of nine new videos that Neighborhood House – the nonprofit with a major resource center in High Point – asked us to let you know about. Explains Sayyora Polat from Neighborhood House, “Our staff have created videos on the new Expanded Unemployment Benefits that are available in multiple languages: Amharic, Farsi, Khmer, Marshallese, Russian, Somali, Tigrinya, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese. More languages coming soon.” All nine videos are linked here.