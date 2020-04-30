NEED FOOD? KBM Commissary expanding free-meal offerings Saturday

The photo is from Keith Mathewson of Delridge’s KBM Commissary, whose resident food truck/catering chefs will continue their weekly free-meal distribution this weekend, and it’s expanding, as he explains:

The stay-home order has been extended and the strain on local families is becoming more acute. As a result the need for meals continues to increase. Last Sunday we produced 600 meals and ran out in under two hours. This week we will make 1000 meals and hand them out Saturday from 4 pm to 6 pm. Given the volume, two companies will be directing production; thankfully there are no shortage of volunteers in the kitchen.

*T’Juana Tacos will make 800 portions of Chicken Fajatias with Gallo Pinto

*Go Seattle Catering will produce 200 Bhan Mi Sandwiches.

We are asking people not to arrive too early as the cars are beginning to back up around the block and onto Delridge Way. There are now 3 people handling the distribution and are able to keep the line moving once we open.

I wish to thank all who are donated. The level of demand has become much greater than anticipated and without the communities support we would not have been able to meet a demand of this size.