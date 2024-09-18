West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: City clears SW Trenton RV/sidewalk encampment

September 18, 2024 10:57 am
(Looking east on SW Trenton)

10:57 AM: As announced by the city via signage last week, the cleanup operation is under way at the SW Trenton encampment site between Westwood Village and Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex. Workers from multiple city departments and agencies are at the scene. We checked starting at 7 am; the crews showed up around 8:30 am, and a supervisor told us they would be starting at 9. One RV and one trailer remained in the area then (six had been there until recently); when we returned for these photos a short time ago, one trailer remained.

(Looking west on SW Trenton)

We will be checking back later and also asking the city for the information they usually provide afterward, such as how many people they contacted and whether any vehicles were towed (one tow truck was at the scene but appeared to be in standby mode).

11:54 AM: Our photographer went through the area again and says the clearance appears to be over. (Photo added above)

  • K September 18, 2024 (11:24 am)
    After the most recent sweep of overall quiet folks who kept to themselves on Cambridge, there were RVs back within 48 hours, and one of the new ones started out Day 1 spreading across the sidewalk and inviting regular visitors.  There has got to be a better way to burn hundreds of thousands of dollars of taxpayer money.  One that doesn’t make everything worse.

  • Jason September 18, 2024 (11:25 am)
    Lame. Just shuffling around the poor with no real plan. This city has “Swept” for two decades and it’s done less than zero to help the poverty situation in Seattle. A big reason I am voting Alexis Rinck over the deeply misinformed and awful Tanya Woo, is we need to solutions at the economic level. And we need actual social housing over pitting affordable housing vs. social housing (a la Jumpstart and what this despicable CC did last night going AGAINST democracy)

