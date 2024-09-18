Low bridge still closed to drivers, open to bicyclists and pedestrians, + other traffic/weather notes for Wednesday

6:03 AM: Again today, we begin with the reminder that the West Seattle low bridge remains closed to drivers (but open to people riding bicycles or walking/running/rolling):

No estimate yet how long it will be until SDOT finishes repairing “severe” crash damage to the gate and barrier at the edge of the east half of the low bridge (here’s our coverage of Saturday’s crash). Here’s SDOT’s newest update on the repairs.

This morning’s other notes:

TRANSIT NOTES

Metro buses today – Third weekday since the twice-yearly service change – West Seattle-area routes with changes are 60, 125, 131, and 132.

Water Taxi today – Regular schedule for both routes.

Washington State Ferries today – 2 boats on the Triangle Route, plus the “unscheduled third boat.” Check for alerts here.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Today’s forecast: Cloudy, becoming sunny, high in the upper 60s. Today’s sunrise will be at 6:51 am, while sunset will be at 7:13 pm. (The fall equinox is Sunday.)

SPOKANE ST. VIADUCT, AND OTHER ROAD WORK OF NOTE

*SDOT has made one change in this week’s plan for the Spokane Street Viaduct resurfacing project, adding Thursday night work – we’ve updated here. Tonight: Eastbound left lanes closed 7 pm-6 am, 1st and 4th exits open.

Other projects:

*For the Admiral Way Bridge seismic project, the north half of the bridge remains closed, with one lane each way on the south side; Fairmount Avenue remains closed under the bridge.

*The Delridge pedestrian-bridge earthquake-safety project also continues, with narrowing at Delridge/Oregon.

*Beach Drive gas-line work continues.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Spokane Street Viaduct – This view usually looks westward, with eastbound lanes at left and westbound lanes at right:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

South Park Bridge – Looking east (this camera has been malfunctioning lately):

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call our hotline (when you can do that safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!