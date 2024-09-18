Our list for your West Seattle Wednesday afternoon/evening

(Western leafcutter bee ‘foraging in sunflower patch,’ per photographer Rosalie Miller)

Here’s our reminder list of what’s happening in the hours ahead, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you can always preview the days and weeks ahead – we add to it frequently):

TODDLER STORY TIME AT THE LIBRARY: 3 pm at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW).

SCHOOL-CLOSURE PROTEST: Supporters of local schools on the potential-closure lists plan to participate in a protest at 3:45 pm outside Seattle Public Schools‘ SODO HQ (3rd Ave. S. and S. Lander), as previewed here.

DOG SWIMMING IN ARBOR HEIGHTS: Fourth of seven days during which your dog is welcome to swim in the Arbor Heights Swim and Tennis Club pool before it’s drained for the offseason. 4-7 pm, $5 per visit. More info in our calendar listing. (11003 31st SW)

HOMEWORK HELP: 4-5:45 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), volunteers can help K-12 students with their homework.

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Fix it, don’t toss it! Weekly event, free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

CREATE ‘BEE SIPPERS’: 6-9 pm Potterings class with Lora at The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), $40 – our calendar listing has details, including how to reserve your spot.

FREE GROUP RUN: All runners, all levels, are welcome to join the weekly West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) group run – meet at the shop by 6:15 pm.

TRIVIA x 4: Four trivia options tonight: At 6 pm, Locust Cider (2820 Alki SW) offers trivia … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night begins at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … and at 8:30 pm, trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

READY FREDDY PREP PARTY: Free! Join Alice Kuder from Just In Case for a fun, fast 45-minute start on your preparedness journey, 6:30 pm at Whisky West (6451 California SW) – our calendar listing explains how to RSVP, for tonight or any of the six other free parties Alice has planned.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer slate. (7902 35th SW)

MUSIC BINGO X 2: One night, two options! Play at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm … At Three 9 Lounge (39th/Oregon), you can play MINGO music bingo at 7:30 pm Wednesdays, hosted by Mingo Maniac.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: The spotlight is yours! 7:30 pm signups for West Seattle’s longest-running open mic. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

