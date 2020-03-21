RESTAURANTS/BEVERAGE BUSINESSES: New additions to our ongoing list – kitchen group in Delridge

Another category of small food/beverage businesses hit hard by restrictions required to try to slow the COVID-19 outbreak – food trucks and other vendors who use commissaries in West Seattle. We heard from the owner of one, Keith Mathewson of the KBM Seattle Commissary at 5604 Delridge Way SW. He explains:

KBM Seattle Commissary members are suffering along with the rest of the food service industry from C-19. The majority of whom have lost most if not all of their income. There is a point of sale window which previously was used exclusively by West Of Chicago Pizza. We will be expanding the number of companies which will have access to that window. Here is a list of the companies who, at present, will be vending in the very near future (using the window)- 9th & Hennepin Organic Donuts

Cheese Steak Madness

Exotic Wingz

Roll Pod Food Truck

Taqueria La Jarochita

T’Juana Tacos

Tummy Yummy Food Truck

West of Chicago Pizza

West of Chicago and T’Juana Tacos are both on our updated restaurant/beverage-business list already and we’ll add the others when we get word of their plans.