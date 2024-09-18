Memorial planned October 4 for John Enger, 1949-2024

Family and friends will gather October 4 to remember John Enger. Here’s the remembrance they’re sharing with his community now:

John Enger was born in Princeton, MN on January 30, 1949 to Harold and Phyllis Enger. The family moved to Seattle in 1955. John graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1967. In 1971 he graduated with a degree in Communications from the University of Washington, where he was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity and a track and field athlete.

John married his first wife, Jackie, in 1971 and they welcomed Ian on August 1, 1974.

In 1971 John began working for what would later become known as The Banana Pages, a local independent yellow page publisher. He would go on to become the Chief Operating Officer, Senior Vice President, and Co-Owner before selling the company in 1997/98 and retiring in 2005.

John married Karin in December of 1984. On November 12, 1986, their daughter Tori was born.

Rotary was a pivotal part of John’s life. He joined the West Seattle Rotary Club in 1975. Throughout his time in Rotary, he had held almost every position within the club. He served as the District Governor of Rotary District 5030 for the 2014/15 term. He truly upheld the Rotary motto of “Service Above Self.” John was always willing and eager to help in any way he could – for Rotary, for the community, for friends, and for his family.

John loved being a father, but he loved being a grandpa even more. His grandchildren were the light of his life. He was so proud of Ian’s children, Treyton and Marissa. He loved spending time with Tori’s children, Blake, Charlotte, and Jordan. Even when he was no longer able to communicate well, just seeing his grandchildren would put a big smile on his face.

John lived a life full of things he loved. He cherished his time with the “boys,” hiking, shrimping, spending time in Chelan, “The Feast,” etc. Some of his dearest friendships lasting nearly 70 years. He loved traveling with Karin, especially cruising. They traveled to six continents together, including Ethiopia for a Rotary International Polio Vaccination project. John and Tori also traveled to Kenya together on another Rotary project. One of his greatest passions was Seattle sports. A Charter Season-Ticket Holder for the Seattle Seahawks, John rarely missed a game. He loved his Seahawks, Huskies, and even his sometimes painful to love Mariners. Beyond following his beloved teams, he was also an avid collector of sports memorabilia.

After a very fast but brutal battle with bile duct cancer, John passed away July 30, 2024. John is survived by wife Karin, daughter Tori and grandchildren Blake, Charlotte, and Jordan, son Ian and grandchildren Treyton and Marissa, and brother Tryg. We welcome all who knew him to join us in celebrating the life of a man who was loved deeply and will be missed. A memorial service will be held Friday, October 4th at South Seattle College Brockey Center starting at 1:00 pm. Please wear Seattle sports apparel in honor of John. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in John’s name to help eradicate polio.