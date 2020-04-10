NEED FOOD? KBM Commissary’s offer

(Photo courtesy Monica Rodriguez, showing food from West of Chicago Pizza, T’Juana Tacos, Jemil’s Big Easy, Ka Pow Thai on Wheels)

Among the restaurants/prepared-food sellers on our West Seattle list are multiple businesses selling takeout from a window at the KBM Commissary, many of them known for their food trucks and/or catering services. The commissary’s owner Keith Mathewson sends word of a plan they have to give back to the community:

The stay-at-home order has placed many people in the West Seattle community at home without a job. The people who operate their business out of KBM have seen their business either shut down or greatly reduced. This means that a large production kitchen with many skilled cooks are going idle while the need for meals is great.

Members of KBM Seattle Commissary Kitchen would like to start giving out 100 four-person family meals each week while the stay at home order is in place. Each week a different company would create a menu for that week and members of the kitchen would help that company to prepare the meals. To ensure that demand is not greater than supply and that people do not come hoping to receive a meal and are turned away empty-handed I have set up an email address whereby the person can contact me with their name and perhaps the business where they are either laid off from or no able to go to so that we can match names with meals. The email address is kbmcovidrelief@gmail.com.

Since my wife and I will be funding the project and the stay-at-home order may last until June, I have set up a Go Fund Me page, given that we may not have the resources to pay for perhaps 3000 meals on our own. It is hoped that people who’s income has not been impacted may wish to contribute financially. We hope to begin Thursday, April 16th.