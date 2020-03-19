BLOOD DRIVE UPDATE: New location for West Seattle Runner event, and why you need to re-register

The good news: Lots of interest in helping ensure blood is available. The not-as-good news: If you signed up for the March 27th drive at West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor), you need to re-register – there’s a new location. WSR co-proprietor Tim McConnell explains:

The West Seattle Runner Blood Drive had to be moved, as Bloodworks Northwest could no longer have blood drives on their buses due to social distancing issues.

The event has been moved to the Combat Arts Academy of Seattle, 5050 Delridge Way SW. It is now listed as West Seattle Community Blood Drive, and is combining 3 different drives into this one day. Anyone who signed up for the drive in front of West Seattle Runner needs to reschedule for this new event, as all appointments have been cancelled.

The new link is schedule.bloodworksnw.org/DonorPortal/GroupLanding.aspx?s=437B

We appreciate everyone who signed up; we had more than 45 people schedule in less than 4 hours, such a great response! Please be sure to reschedule, as blood donations are at a critically low level.

Thanks, Lori and Tim – West Seattle Runner