BUSINESS UPDATES: Thunder Road Guitars, The Bass Shop, Seattle Yarn, Sleepers in Seattle, Delridge Home Depot

When we can, we’re grouping West Seattle business updates by type of business, but that’s not always possible, as in this case – here are five miscellaneous biznotes (more later today):

THUNDER ROAD GUITARS & THE BASS SHOP (6400 California SW; WSB sponsors): All online for now:

To protect the health of our customers and staff Thunder Road Guitars, Thunder Road Guitars PDX and The Bass Shop will temporarily close our storefronts to walk in traffic effective 3/19/20. We plan to re-open our storefronts as soon as it is safe to do so. We will continue operating online and will be able to fulfill internet orders. We are also offering free domestic shipping and free local delivery to customers in Seattle and Portland. If you have instruments to sell, cosign or bring in for repair please call or email us. Stay safe. We will get through this.

SEATTLE YARN: Now online and by phone 206-935-2010:

As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, we are making further changes to keep everyone in our community safe and healthy. Effective Tuesday, March 17th, we are closing to the public. As per Governor Inslee’s directives for social distancing, this will be in effect for at least two weeks. If you have signed up for a class, we will be reaching out to you via email. To help folks have continuing access to yarny goodness and other supplies, we have several options! We are able to help you over the phone with orders. We are happy to help you choose what you need – we can talk options, text or email pictures, whatever will make it easier! We will be available to take phone orders Tuesday-Saturday from 11 am to 4 pm. We have been adding to our webshop, and are continuing to put more of our products online every day. Check back regularly to see what we have posted! How can you get your orders? Whether you order over the phone or online, you can have your purchases shipped. You can also choose to pick up from us, either curbside or at the door. If you order online and are picking up, please call ahead. We will also be implementing a delivery option! Within West Seattle, we will make deliveries on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons, and during the day on Sundays. Delivery charge is $3, and delivery orders must be made over the phone. We recognize that these are difficult and scary times. Your continuing support of our small business means the world to us.

SLEEPERS IN SEATTLE: This Junction shop also shares a message for customers: