West Seattle, Washington

19 Thursday

47℉

HOW TO HELP: Request, gratitude, and other West Seattle Food Bank updates

March 19, 2020 9:27 am
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   Coronavirus | How to help | West Seattle news

The question “how can I help?” continues to resound. Here’s updated information from the West Seattle Food Bank, along with gratitude:

It is our priority to keep our community healthy while continuing to ensure all our neighbors have access to food, emergency financial assistance, diapers, and other basic needs.

At this time, the Food Bank will remain open; however, how we provide our services has been in transition as we adapt to changing circumstances. We continue to provide Home Delivery services; we are communicating with community partners to determine how to best ensure our students stay fed during school closures; and we continue to process requests for financial assistance. The Clothesline is closed until further notice.

We realize that there are many in our community who need help in many ways. We have put together an extensive list of financial assistance resources for the greater Seattle area that we’re hoping will help.

Your support through monetary gifts continues to allow us the flexibility of using funds for specific needs that arise from this evolving situation. You can donate here to help your neighbors during this difficult time.

Share This

3 Replies to "HOW TO HELP: Request, gratitude, and other West Seattle Food Bank updates"

  • EH March 19, 2020 (9:52 am)
    Reply

    Do you know if they’re taking food donations, or just monetary?

    • WSB March 19, 2020 (9:54 am)
      Reply

      What they need – is MONEY. Every nonprofit we’ve talked to is most in need of that right now. This has hit right in the midst of fundraiser season – so many canceled events. They also can get more for the money because of existing contracts, etc.

  • carolei March 19, 2020 (10:47 am)
    Reply

    While I was out walking my dog this morning I noticed that the Little Free Library in my neighborhood now has cans of soup, beans, etc. in addition to books!   Thank you West Seattle!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.