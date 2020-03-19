HOW TO HELP: Request, gratitude, and other West Seattle Food Bank updates

The question “how can I help?” continues to resound. Here’s updated information from the West Seattle Food Bank, along with gratitude:

It is our priority to keep our community healthy while continuing to ensure all our neighbors have access to food, emergency financial assistance, diapers, and other basic needs.

At this time, the Food Bank will remain open; however, how we provide our services has been in transition as we adapt to changing circumstances. We continue to provide Home Delivery services; we are communicating with community partners to determine how to best ensure our students stay fed during school closures; and we continue to process requests for financial assistance. The Clothesline is closed until further notice.

We realize that there are many in our community who need help in many ways. We have put together an extensive list of financial assistance resources for the greater Seattle area that we’re hoping will help.

Your support through monetary gifts continues to allow us the flexibility of using funds for specific needs that arise from this evolving situation. You can donate here to help your neighbors during this difficult time.