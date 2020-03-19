BUSINESS UPDATES: Canna West Seattle, WS Nursery, Alki Bike & Board, Flourish Beauty, Spruce Apothecary, Juniper Nails, de Vrieze/Carney Law Offices

Another collection of miscellaneous West Seattle business updates we’ve received (thank you!):

CANNA WEST SEATTLE (5440 California SW; WSB sponsor): Here’s an update on how things are working:

Canna West Seattle is now offering curbside pickup for its medical marijuana patients. The WSLCB has implemented emergency protocol to allow it to provide curbside service to MMJ patients and designated providers in order to offer options for social distancing for those that may have compromised immune systems. This is the process: Place an order in person when they arrive, or over the phone or online via this Leafly link.

Make sure to bring extra cash in case the order is a little more than expected for any reason.

Make sure to bring MMJ Card and identification.

Canna has to serve customers on its property. Customers will call 206-696-9240 when they arrive and a representative will meet them at the bottom of the stairs. Those who are not MMJ patients or designated providers can also opt for a minimal contact in-store pickup. Those who take advantage of in-store pickup will be rewarded with 10% off their total order and 10 Loyalty points.

WEST SEATTLE NURSERY (California/Brandon): The nursery sent this update for customers:

Our business has not been asked specifically to close, so for now, we will remain open. We want to help you enjoy the benefits of gardening at this difficult time, while making sure we are minimizing the risk for customers and employees. This is what we are doing … Part of our decision to stay open was recognizing that most of our business is done outside in fresh air, which limits the opportunity for transmission. However, in keeping with Governor Inslee’s direction, we will limit the number of people inside our buildings to 10. We have stepped up our cleaning efforts, including wiping down door handles and point-of-sale pads with disinfectant every hour. If any of our employees feel ill, they are instructed to stay home. (They have paid time off.) We encourage people to place phone orders. 206-935-9276 You can pick your order up at the nursery, or we will deliver. Remember that we deliver for free in West Seattle. If you live with a family member who is ill, or you feel unwell, have a cough or fever, please do not come to the nursery. We can deliver to your home in West Seattle and leave your items in a spot that you designate so that you don’t have to come into contact with anyone. Thank you for supporting local business. We appreciate your patience while we adjust to the nearly daily changes in health recommendations. Together, we will get through this.

ALKI BIKE & BOARD (2606 California SW; WSB sponsor): Speaking of limiting the number of people in a business – here’s the sign AB&B has up:

FLOURISH BEAUTY, SPRUCE APOTHECARY, JUNIPER NAILS: From proprietor Tiann Stubblefield:

I’m the owner of 3 local West Seattle businesses for the last 6 years. I employ 33 women at all 3 shops. We are closed temporarily due to COVID-19. Flourish Beauty – Salon & Spa – opened 5.5 years – employs 19 women

We are offering curbside pickup this Saturday 3/21 from 10-3. Call or email us to place your order for pickup. We have gift certificates available for purchase anytime via our website Spruce Apothecary – opened 1 year ago – employs 7 women

We have an online store www.spruceaopthecary.co and gift certificates are available for purchase.

We are a clean beauty and wellness lifestyle store + holistic spa studio

We are offering orders over the phone and curbside pickup and delivery. Our website is also functioning and we have a 2-day turnaround with processing order at this time. Juniper Nails – opened 4.5 years ago – employs 7 women

We are a natural nail salon. We have gift certificates available for purchase anytime via our website .

DE VRIEZE/CARNEY LAW OFFICES (3909 California SW): From Heather de Vrieze:

Our offices are OPEN. We are limiting in-person appointments, and carefully sanitizing regularly and between any visitors. Wills and other estate planning can be even more important at times like these, and getting important tasks like this addressed can give peace of mind. While it still takes in-person meetings to sign a Will, the initial planning and drafting process can be done remotely via email and phone communication. Might be the perfect project for folks to address while they are keeping safely distanced in their homes.

