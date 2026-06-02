CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle HS announces state champs and more

West Seattle High School athletes – and one alum – are celebrating major successes. The roundup and photos were sent by WSHS athletic director Corey Sorenson:

We had an Exciting Weekend for West Seattle High School!

Saturday:

West Seattle’s Special Olympics Unified Soccer C1 Team (above) captured their second consecutive State Championship, while the West Seattle Unified Soccer C2 Team (below) earned a State Runner-Up finish.

Saturday Evening:

The West Seattle boys 4×400-meter relay team of Aidan Murray, Will Frederick, Marcus Ramsey, and Zach O’Keefe placed 4th at the WIAA 3A State Track and Field Championships with a time of 3:21.60. In the process, they shattered the previous school record of 3:23.21.

Sunday Morning:

It was another beautiful day at the West Seattle Booster Club’s “Paddle Battle” pickleball tournament. We had over 110 participants, of which around 40 were students. There were 16 teams in the student-only division, as the West Seattle Booster Club raised $5k for the student-athletes & programs at WSHS.

Sunday Evening:

West Seattle alumnus Miles Gosztola helped lead the University of Oregon baseball team to their Regional Championship. Getting the start on the mound, Miles pitched six innings, recording eight strikeouts, three walks, 5 hits and allowing just one earned run helping Oregon to a 4-1 over Oregon State. Oregon advances to the Super Regional against the University of Texas later this week.