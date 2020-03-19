HOW TO HELP: A daughter’s idea for showing support for Bridge Park residents

Michele published much of this as a comment on our most-recent report about another coronavirus case at Bridge Park in High Point. Today she emailed and asked if we would post it separately:

You’ve been reading about the 3 confirmed cases of COVID-19 here in WS at the Bridge Park Senior living apartments. My mom is an 84 year old resident at Bridge Park. She has lived there two years, and it has been the most amazing home we could ever hope for her to enjoy. The staff is caring and wonderful in every way Bridge Park is an active independent living complex for seniors; it’s not assisted living or a skilled nursing facility.

The days at Bridge Park used to include three meals a day in the community dining room, daily bus trips to the mall, the junction and Westside. They had weekly social outings. They played cards and board games every night. They had exercise classes, lectures from UW professors, a traveling bean bag team, themed parties and just plain fun. They are now quarantined to their apartments 24/7. Many of the residents are widowed and live alone. Many don’t have family in close proximity.

This is a tragic time we are in now and the current confirmed cases at Bridge Park are unsettling. That being said I feel confident they are doing everything possible to keep the residents safe, healthy and informed. They’ve also been very good in communicating to the families.

I was standing in the Bridge Park parking lot talking to my mom as she stood on her balcony. It was nice to see her in person and see her smiling face while keeping precautions and distance. Many other residents came out on their balconies when they heard us talking. It was nice to see residents smiles and made me realize how lonely many of them must be during this quarantine. I’d love to be able to provide them some entertainment for them to enjoy from their balconies…anyone play the guitar/sing?? Obviously couldn’t be a group or band. Maybe kids could do some chalk art on the sidewalks surrounding Bridge Park?

Please don’t send groups or congregate in the area. Just putting ideas out there to bring some joy to your quarantined senior West Seattle neighbors!