DEVELOPMENT: 11 townhouses proposed for Harbor Avenue SW site

(South part of the site as shown on King County Assessor website photo)

Residential-development proposals in West Seattle continue to be dominated by townhouses. One of the newest early permit filings is for 11 of them proposed on three vacant parcels in the 2200 block of Harbor Avenue SW [map], immediately southeast of the West Bay building (which has a separate non-townhouse proposal that’s been in the system a while). The preliminary site plan filed a few days ago for 2271 Harbor SW shows the townhouses in a single row facing onto Harbor Avenue. The online files say 11 parking spaces are proposed, and 44 “sleeping rooms,” which would suggest these will be 4-bedroom townhouses. Of note: One of the developers/owners listed on the site-plan document is Kathryn Kingen, co-proprietor of Salty’s on Alki, a few blocks north. Again, this is an early-stage proposal, so it’s not in the review/comment phase yet.