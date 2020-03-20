CORONAVIRUS: Friday 3/20 roundup

Three weeks after the first King County case of COVID-19 was announced, here are the toplines from a busy Friday:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From today’s Seattle-King County Public Health news release:

Public Health—Seattle & King County is reporting the following confirmed cases and deaths due to COVID-19 through 11:59 p.m. on 3/19/20. 793 confirmed cases (up 100 from yesterday)

67 confirmed deaths (up 7 from yesterday) These additional deaths include: A man in his 80s, who died on 3/19

A woman in her 90s, who died on 3/17

A man in his 70s, who died on 3/18

A woman in her 80s. who died on 3/18

A woman in her 70s, whose date of death has not been confirmed

A man in his 70s, who died on 3/19 at Valley Medical Center

A woman in her 60s, who died on 3/19 at Harborview Medical Center Of the 67 deaths reported, 35 are confirmed to be associated with Life Care Center of Kirkland.

One week ago tonight, it was 328 cases and 32 deaths in King County.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: 1,524 cases, 83 deaths; other state stats here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them – nation by nation – here.

GOVERNOR SAYS BEHAVE OR ELSE: Gov. Inslee had an announcement to make this afternoon, but – as covered here – it was NOT an order to “shelter in place.” But he said that’s still in his toolbox if need be, so he pleaded with people who aren’t obeying existing health orders to please stop that because lives are at risk. (The actual announcement was new protection for elevated-risk workers to be able to stay home without losing their jobs.)

MAYOR AND COUNTY EXEC ANNOUNCE PARK RESTRICTIONS: This went public right after the governor’s plea – no more playground or sport court use, among other things, say Mayor Jenny Durkan and King County Executive Dow Constantine. (But taking a walk is OK. Here are some places to explore.)

METRO WON’T CHARGE YOU: Even before those service cuts kick in Monday, Metro will stop collecting fares tomorrow, while also having almost everyone board through the rear doors. Water Taxi will be free too. Here are the details.

SOUND TRANSIT TOO: It’s also suspending fare collection on its buses and trains.

HOW FAITH-BASED ORGANIZATIONS ARE COPING: King County Executive Dow Constantine hosted a media briefing today at which representatves of several faith traditions/cultural organizations spoke. (Our favorite quote, “Surely after difficulty comes ease.”) Here’s the video:

This weekend we’ll have another roundup of churches’ Sunday plans – let us know what yours is doing!

WAYS TO HELP: For more than a week, many people have been yearning to help. More ways to do that emerged today. Be a pen pal! Donate protective equipment! There was also a request for help sewing masks – but that filled up fast. Also – here’s a new umbrella site to help coordinate assistance.

SAFE BEEF: Seen outside Meat the Live Butcher in South Delridge:

SPEAKING OF FOOD: Still adding to our restaurant/beverage business “open for takeout and/or delivery” list – lots of updates to do tonight right after we publish this roundup. (We’re still updating our grocery-store-hours list, too.)

GOT NEWS? westseattleblog@gmail.com or text/voice 206-293-6302 – thank you!