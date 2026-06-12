Another sales-tax increase on the way for transportation, this time King County-wide

While the Seattle City Council reviews the mayor’s proposal to double the sales-tax share that buys more bus service from King County, their counterparts have just voted to approve a separate sales-tax increase to raise money for road repairs. The King County Council, meeting as the County Transportation District Supervisors, voted in favor of “a new 0.1% sales tax for King County that will raise approximately $100 million annually, with 87.5% dedicated to long-overdue investments in King County Roads,” according to the post-vote announcement. The rest would go to King County cities, Seattle included. But White Center and other unincorporated areas – in which the county is accountable for 1,500 miles of roads – will be the main beneficiaries.

Unlike the City of Seattle’s proposed sales-tax increase for transit, this county sales tax does not require voter approval. It will be collected starting January 1, 2027. Today’s yes votes included our area’s King County Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, who said in a statement: