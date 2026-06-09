‘This model is no longer sustainable’: West Seattle’s only shelter will remain closed until ‘the next chapter’ is determined

(WSB file photo of shelter/American Legion building at 3618 SW Alaska)

After two months of closure for what was initially described as repairs and renovations, the Westside Neighbors Network has decided that its shelter in The Triangle will remain closed until further notice. Founder/manager Keith Hughes made that announcement today. Here’s the full text of what he said at a gathering today, as forwarded to us:

After seven years of service to the South West community, sharing our love made tangible through the Morning Warm-Up Center and the Winter Cold Weather Shelter, Westside Neighbors Network has made the difficult decision to temporarily close both operations and enter into a time of discernment, strategic planning, and administrative reorganization.

Through these past years we have funded the operations with an all-volunteer staff, and donations from individuals and organizations in the community. However, with the political and socio-economic time creating an ever increasing need, this model is no longer sustainable.

We have long sought sustainable funding through government and non-government partners and have not found it there – and so we are stepping back to do the careful work of building something lasting: a model rooted in the community we serve.

We don’t yet know the shape of what’s coming. But we know this: the next chapter must be written by us, supported by us, and embodied by us. The relationships, the trust, the deep roots of care – that social capital is real, and it is not going anywhere.

We are deeply grateful for every resource, every relationship, and every act of kindness and faithfulness that has carried us here – including many of you here in this room. We know that you are with us in the knowledge that West Seattle deserves a welcoming place where neighbors can rest and be restored. That conviction has not wavered.

The work of designing our new future has begun, and though we can’t give you a time line at this point, We will be back and we will keep in touch as we move through this process.

Continue to take care of one another, West Seattle.