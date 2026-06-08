BIZNOTE: Pegasus Pizza announces new owners

Two years after opening in The Junction, which was a year-plus after the longtime Alki location’s closure, Pegasus Pizza and Pasta has just announced new owners. Via email, here’s the announcement and photo we received today:

After more than 30 years as the head chefs and culinary backbone of Pegasus Pizza and Pasta, Gabriel Castro and Isidro Ocampo have acquired the popular West Seattle restaurant, promising continuity and fresh energy for the neighborhood favorite. Gabe and Isidro have been with Pegasus Pizza and Pasta since 1996 said the transition feels like a natural next step.

“We have poured my heart into this kitchen since day one,” Gabe said. “We have cooked for generations of West Seattle families, celebrated milestones with our guests, and built a team that truly cares. Now, as owner, we are excited to carry this restaurant forward while making it even better for our West Seattle community.”

Gabe continues, “Pegasus Pizza has always been special to me, I even met my wife here at Pegasus.” The previous owner has semi-retired and moving on, passing the torch to Gabe and Isidro. “I am incredibly grateful to Ted (the previous owner) for mentoring us and making Pegasus Pizza and Pasta what it is today.”, said Gabe.

Customers can expect the same beloved menu favorites and familiar warm hospitality that have defined Pegasus Pizza and Pasta for years. At the same time, their new ownership brings several enhancements, including offering a full breakfast menu (8 am-2 pm), in-house delivery (coming soon), 14 new flavors of fried jumbo wings and other expanded menu options. The new team has been focused on updating some kitchen equipment as well to enable faster and more reliable food

production. …