Fauntleroy Creek Culvert ‘early work’ to start on 45th SW soon, Seattle Public Utilities says, but no road closure until next year

The first of two Fauntleroy Creek culvert-replacement projects, under 45th SW north of SW Wildwood, will move into “early work” later this month, according to a Seattle Public Utilities announcement today, but the major work – which will close part of 45th SW for up to two years – isn’t set to start early next year. Here’s today’s announcement:

Construction is expected to start late June 2026 for the 45th Ave SW Culvert Replacement Project! This project is part of Seattle Public Utilities’ Fauntleroy Creek Culverts Replacement Program.

The primary goal of this project is to reduce the risk of culvert failure and impacts to public safety and the environment. The project will also provide fish passage through the culvert.

Early work for this project will begin in late June 2026, and continue into September 2026, when crews start relocating overhead power lines along 45th Ave SW. Starting early in 2027 and continuing through 2028, the culvert replacement under 45th Ave SW will have a greater impact on the community as crews remove the existing culvert and replace it with a larger, fish-passable culvert.

Here are some construction impacts to expect:

-There will be temporary parking restrictions near the project site for the duration of construction along 45th Ave SW.

-Pedestrian access will be maintained when it is safe to do so; at other times, detours will be required.

-Noise, vibrations, dust, and lights typical of construction work

Project duration and working hours:

-Approximately 2 years from 2026 to 2028

-Construction and maintenance hours

In general, you can expect construction work: 7 AM – 10 PM on weekdays and 9 AM – 10 PM on weekends and holidays

For more information about noise, see Seattle Noise Ordinances

-Temporary road closure of 45th Ave SW between SW Wildwood Pl and SW Director Pl for up to 2 years starting in early 2027.