READER REPORT: Tree trouble at Lincoln Park’s north play area

Thanks to Sarah for the photo and report:

=FYI, Lincoln Park north playground is cordoned off this morning. Looks like Parks folks are dealing with wind damage to a maple tree, I don’t see obvious damage to the play structure, so I think this is just to secure the area while they do work. But usually there are several families here so wanted to share!

(On a windy morning like this, it’s good to stay out of forestered areas anyway, but nicer weather is on the way.) We have an inquiry out to Seattle Parks to see what thire plan is for addressing this, and will update here when we hear back.