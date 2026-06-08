YOU CAN HELP: 7th grader’s instrument-donation project to enable ‘everyone to have the opportunity to play music’

Got a musical instrument you don’t need any more? A local student is organizing a donation drive, and asked us to share the request with you:
My name is Julian, a 7th grader who lives in West Seattle, and I have a Bar Mitzvah coming up on June 20th. As part of that, I am doing a Tikkun Olam (Repairing the World) Project. It is a project where you give back to the community in a way that is meaningful to you.
I am helping organize an Instrument drive to Ted Brown Music Outreach, because they give a lot of instruments to people who can’t afford them, and I want everyone to have the opportunity to play music…. I think it would really help if the West Seattle community got involved.
If anyone has instruments to donate, they can drop them off at the School of Rock West Seattle (4701 41st Ave SW) or any Ted Brown Music location. Those without instruments can also donate money toward instrument repair and distribution.
Here are details of what can and can’t be donated:
What can you donate?
-Funds to support the program and repair instruments
-Working/salvagable band and orchestra instruments
-Playable/needing minor adjustments guitars
-Functional amps, pedals and other electronic equipment
-Professional keyboards and synthesizers
-Weighted-key fully functional digital pianos
-Complete name brand drum sets in good condition
Please do not donate:
-Student instruments needing major repairs
-Acoustic pianos or organs
-Pianos built into furniture
-Keyboards with visible damage
-Sheet music or method books
-Non-functional electronic gear
-Empty cases
-Benches and stools
-Music Stands
You can donate funds at this link. Have questions or need us to pick up an instrument? Email my dad at chad.young@gmail.com
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