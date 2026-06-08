YOU CAN HELP: 7th grader’s instrument-donation project to enable ‘everyone to have the opportunity to play music’

Got a musical instrument you don’t need any more? A local student is organizing a donation drive, and asked us to share the request with you:

My name is Julian, a 7th grader who lives in West Seattle, and I have a Bar Mitzvah coming up on June 20th. As part of that, I am doing a Tikkun Olam (Repairing the World) Project. It is a project where you give back to the community in a way that is meaningful to you.

I am helping organize an Instrument drive to Ted Brown Music Outreach, because they give a lot of instruments to people who can’t afford them, and I want everyone to have the opportunity to play music…. I think it would really help if the West Seattle community got involved.

If anyone has instruments to donate, they can drop them off at the School of Rock West Seattle (4701 41st Ave SW) or any Ted Brown Music location. Those without instruments can also donate money toward instrument repair and distribution.