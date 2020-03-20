LIVE VIDEO: Governor Inslee announces ‘new protections for at-risk employees’ and tells everyone to ‘be serious’ about existing health orders

4:39 PM: In the live video above, Governor Inslee is briefing media on what was described in advance as an announcement “to lay out new protections for at-risk employees during the COVID-19 outbreak.” We’ll update as it goes; we’re also dialed into the media audio line in case the video falters.

He’s not issuing “legally binding orders,” he says, but could if people don’t act responsibly. “We remain concerned that some in our state” are not taking this seriously. “Everyone needs to change their behavior …. if we are to avoid significant loss of life. … And I mean EVERYONE. … If anyone is living a normal life today, we are not doing what we need to do to save lives in this state.” He is “pleading with you to stay home unless it is necessary for you to go out.” He says, “We have got to be serious about this virus. … We’ve got to change the way we do business and run our family life in this state.”

Inslee notes that workers over 65 and with other vulnerabilities should “have a legal right to leave the workplace to protect their life … and have the financial means to do that” and to be able to get their jobs back when it’s safe. So he’s working on a proclamation to make that possible. “Employers need to (be able to protect those workers) right now.” He says employers must make workplaces safe for ALL employees.

And if there’s “someone older” in your family, he continues, “call them tonight” and tell them not to go out any more unless they absolutely have to. “It’s just too dangerous right now.” He adds, “While it’s a time to minimize physical connectivity, it’s a time to maximize emotional connectivity.”

4:50 PM: He says it’s up to everyone in the state to be “a leader” in stopping the virus from spreading. He says what’s been done so far has “made some progress…. but we have not done enough.” He’s showing data/stats. First, traffic: The Highway 99 tunnel, for one, has steadily declined to 61 percent of normal, and “we need it to continue to go down.” But some other routes around Puget Sound, like the Tacoma Narrows Bridge, are only down a quarter – or less.

He shows that 20,742 tests have been done – 7 percent positive, 93 percent negative, but he says “the risk of an enormous explosion of this virus remains real.”

Inslee also says the feds are sending masks, respirators, gowns, and gloves for health-care providers.

4:56 PM: Q&A – first question, will the April special election be postponed? The governor has not yet decided. Second – the governor has not ordered a statewide shelter in place, why not? He says, the closures already announced have accomplished a lot of what that would do, so they are evaluating day to day on whether more is necessary – he doesn’t want to completely shut down the supply chain, essential services, etc. “We are evaluating whether we think we can achieve the goal of avoiding massive loss of life” by doing what’s already been ordered. But it’s up to everyone to be “volunteers” in following existing orders. Those orders include the one he issued yesterday about postponing elective surgery and non-urgent procedures to help with the existing burden on the medical system.

But he gets back to the “behave or else” admonition: “If we’re not cutting the mustard, there could be further orders coming,” then specifically calling out “those folks at Alki Beach” (as we and others have shown, this week) and saying if they’re young people, their parents need to talk to them. What metrics would trigger a change of mind? he’asked. Reply: There’s not just one. Troubling stats include the aforementioned “mixed results” in traffic and an increase in ER admissions for people with respiratory symptoms. “This virus has thrown some curveballs,” he warns. What about Boeing and the workers who want the Everett plant to close? he is asked. His reply reiterates the protections for at-risk employees, but also an acknowledgment of the economic risk of doing something like that.

5:13 PM: It’s over. Again – ***NO*** shelter-in-place order … for now … the governor pleads with people to do what’s already been ordered. We’ll add the archived video above when it’s available.