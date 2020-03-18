West Seattle, Washington

18 Wednesday

GROCERY STORES: West Seattle supermarkets’ hours

March 18, 2020 12:00 pm
|      6 COMMENTS
 |   Coronavirus | West Seattle businesses | West Seattle news

As with many other businesses, things are changing day to day,so today we checked on grocery-store hours. Here’s what we have as of noontme, from direct research (phone, in person) and tips (special thanks to Maria for texting from her three stops in The Junction this morning.

WEST SEATTLE THRIFTWAY (4201 SW Morgan; WSB sponsor): 5 am-midnight – pickup service info here if you cannot come into the store

PCC WEST SEATTLE (2749 California SW; WSB sponsor): 6 am-10 pm

METROPOLITAN MARKET (41st/42nd/Admiral): 8 am-8 pm

TRADER JOE’S (4545 Fauntleroy Way SW): 9 am-7 pm

WHOLE FOODS (4755 Fauntleroy Way SW; WSB sponsor): 9 am-8 pm. (Note: The company says it will open one hour early – 8 am, in this case – for shoppers 60+.)

JUNCTION QFC (4550 42nd SW): 7 am-11 pm

WESTWOOD VILLAGE QFC (26th/Barton): 7 am-11 pm

ROXBURY SAFEWAY (27th/Roxbury): 6 am-1 am

JEFFERSON SQUARE SAFEWAY (42nd/Edmunds): 5 am-1 am

ADMIRAL SAFEWAY (2622 California SW): 5 am-1 am

Also note you may encounter some operational changes – Maria told us, for example, Junction QFC wouldn’t let her use a personal bag. We’re also hearing of delivery backlogs. Updates appreciated, whether from store staff and/or customers – westseattleblog@gmail.com or text/voice 206-293-6302 – we’ll update this list if/when we hear of changes – thank you!

6 Replies to "GROCERY STORES: West Seattle supermarkets' hours"

  • SillyWhabbit March 18, 2020 (12:18 pm)
    Roxbury correct hours are 6 AM to 11 PM. I just confirmed that yesterday. Also Delivery is full and no slots are available online. You can online order and pick up. Yesterday it was a 4 day wait to fill and then pick up outside the store. However, if you are a new EBT SNAPS recipient, there is not a way to use the EBT online.

    • WSB March 18, 2020 (1:05 pm)
      I am there now. Posted hours now 6 am to 1 am. Also a note about special at-risk etc. hours, will add that when I get back to desk.

  • Mel March 18, 2020 (12:22 pm)
    So concerned for the grocery store employees who are putting themselves at risk when they go to work every day. We need to all find ways to make sure they can remain safe. Especially when they are so incredible busy and can’t stop to wash their hands. They are having to touch everything and also transferring germs between customers no doubt, through no fault of their own. Can we find ways as a community to help them? Bring them any extra hand sanitizer and gloves we have? And obviously, stay away from the store if you are experiencing any symptoms.

    • newnative March 18, 2020 (1:23 pm)
      Staying  away from crowds regardless of symptom status. We’re supposed to be distancing ourselves but I find people are congregating in grocery stores during busy times. look in the windows or at the parking lot and go at a less busy time. Give the employees a chance to wash their hands and spray the surfaces. 

  • Marty2 March 18, 2020 (12:52 pm)
    Just watching local news, they said Whole Foods was not opening early for seniors, but limiting their first hour of operation to seniors and others in high risk groups.  So a little confusion here, don’t know which information is correct.

    • WSB March 18, 2020 (1:03 pm)
      This is from their website dated today. Don’t know where ‘the news’ sources to. I will attempt reverifying directly with a WF PR person.

