GROCERY STORES: West Seattle supermarkets’ hours

As with many other businesses, things are changing day to day,so today we checked on grocery-store hours. Here’s what we have as of noontme, from direct research (phone, in person) and tips (special thanks to Maria for texting from her three stops in The Junction this morning.

WEST SEATTLE THRIFTWAY (4201 SW Morgan; WSB sponsor): 5 am-midnight – pickup service info here if you cannot come into the store

PCC WEST SEATTLE (2749 California SW; WSB sponsor): 6 am-10 pm

METROPOLITAN MARKET (41st/42nd/Admiral): 8 am-8 pm

TRADER JOE’S (4545 Fauntleroy Way SW): 9 am-7 pm

WHOLE FOODS (4755 Fauntleroy Way SW; WSB sponsor): 9 am-8 pm. (Note: The company says it will open one hour early – 8 am, in this case – for shoppers 60+.)

JUNCTION QFC (4550 42nd SW): 7 am-11 pm

WESTWOOD VILLAGE QFC (26th/Barton): 7 am-11 pm

ROXBURY SAFEWAY (27th/Roxbury): 6 am-1 am

JEFFERSON SQUARE SAFEWAY (42nd/Edmunds): 5 am-1 am

ADMIRAL SAFEWAY (2622 California SW): 5 am-1 am

Also note you may encounter some operational changes – Maria told us, for example, Junction QFC wouldn’t let her use a personal bag. We’re also hearing of delivery backlogs. Updates appreciated, whether from store staff and/or customers – westseattleblog@gmail.com or text/voice 206-293-6302 – we’ll update this list if/when we hear of changes – thank you!