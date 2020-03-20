WEST SEATTLE PARKS: Where to go to enjoy sun, avoid crowds

(WSB photo – Myrtle Reservoir Park, Thursday evening)

That’s the south side of Myrtle Reservoir Park – one of the West Seattle park/open space sites where you can go and enjoy the sun while keeping at a safe distance from your fellow parkgoers. After all the discussion about Alki crowds this week – and looking ahead at a rainless weekend – we thought spotlighting other spacious areas might be helpful. Myrtle, for example, has walkways and open fields, next to (and over) water-storage facilities. It’s at 35th/Myrtle – and as you can see on the map, Walt Hundley Playfield, one block east at 34th/Myrtle, is spacious too .

Further south, the Southwest Athletic Complex – which is actually a Seattle Public Schools facility – stretches from the stadium (2801 SW Thistle) westward to the big open field where Denny International Middle School used to be. If you want a north-facing water view, Jack Block Park (2130 Harbor SW) – which is a Port of Seattle site – has lots of walkways and overlooks – though some repair work might still be under way. The lodge at Camp Long (5200 35th SW) is closed but the park has trails and a big open field. Those are just a few of many alternatives to the most-popular spots. More recommendations? Please add yours below!

SIDE NOTE: The definitive guide to Seattle parks was written by one of your neighbors, West Seattleite Linnea Westerlind – we featured her book “Discovering Seattle Parks: A Local’s Guide” when it was published in 2017. She also has a website, Year of Seattle Parks. If you don’t already have her book, you might check with one of West Seattle’s independent booksellers – both selling books via pickup and delivery!