Death investigation near Westcrest Park

Police and fire were dispatched to 8th SW near SW Henderson this evening after someone reported finding what they suspected was “a dead body.” Responders told dispatch they confirmed the person was dead. That’s all we know about the circumstances but we’re mentioning it for those wondering about the response near Westcrest Park‘s southwest entrance and the SPD facility adjacent to it. We’re checking with SFD to see if there’s any information from their medics.
West Seattle, Washington
12 Friday
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