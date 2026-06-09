Food trucks welcome too! 2026 Taste of West Seattle still has room on the roster; see who’s already on board

(WSB photo from 2025 Taste of West Seattle)

Set your post-summer calendar for September 24, the date set for the Taste of West Seattle, a food-and-drink-sampling extravaganza benefiting and organized by the West Seattle Food Bank, which is still recruiting participating providers – with food trucks welcome this year too!

The West Seattle Food Bank is gearing up for the return of one of the community’s favorite culinary traditions: The Taste of West Seattle, happening September 24th at the Hall at Fauntleroy.

For two decades, this event has brought together local restaurants, breweries, wineries, and neighbors for an evening that celebrates West Seattle’s food scene while raising critical funds to help ensure everyone in our community has access to food and basic necessities.

This year, organizers are expanding the event by welcoming local food trucks to participate alongside traditional restaurant partners, giving guests even more incredible flavors to experience while creating new opportunities for passionate local chefs and business owners to showcase what makes them unique.

“We know how much pride local businesses take in feeding this community,” said Robbin Peterson, Development Director for the West Seattle Food Bank. “The Taste is a chance to introduce yourself to hundreds of potential new customers while also supporting your neighbors facing food insecurity.”

Participating businesses donate approximately 300 tasting portions of a featured menu item. Guests sample offerings from around West Seattle before voting for their favorites in several categories, with Best Taste awards presented at the end of the evening.

Restaurants, breweries, wineries, and food trucks interested in participating still have time to sign up.

Businesses interested in joining or sponsoring the event are encouraged to contact Robbin at West Seattle Food Bank (robbin@westseattlefoodbank.org) as soon as possible or visit The Taste of West Seattle.

Confirmed participants to date include:

A Butter Place

Baker’s Dozen Catering (operates out of Distinguished Foods)

Dolcetta Artisan Sweets

Elliott Bay Brewing Co.

Ghostfish Brewing Co.

Ku Mana’s (operates out of Distinguished Foods)

Locol

Metropolitan Market

Mission Cantina

Mom’s Micro Garden

Peninsula Soul Food (operates out of Distinguished Foods)

Phoenecia

RINGA Beverages

Spruce Hill Winery

The Neighborhood

Viscon Cellars

West Seattle Grounds

And introducing our first food trucks:

Dolce Vita PNW

El Koreano

Additional participants will be announced throughout the summer.

For food lovers eager to attend, tickets for the 2026 Taste of West Seattle will go on sale June 26. As in previous years, proceeds from the event directly support the West Seattle Food Bank’s mission of providing food, emergency assistance, and hope to thousands of local households.