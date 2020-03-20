HOW TO HELP: Be a pen pal for a West Seattle senior

Here’s something kids can do – adults too – to help seniors, who are isolated more than ever in an attempt to keep them safe. Natalie from The Kenney sent this announcement:

Are you wanting to make a difference and brighten a senior’s day during this difficult time, without much effort or money? We are looking for volunteers to join The Kenney Pen Pal Program. You can connect with our community’s wonderful seniors, whether you’re young or old. You can bring joy and happiness to a resident, while keeping them safe in their apartment at The Kenney!

How to participate:

1. Start by writing a handwritten letter introducing yourself and asking the resident questions about themselves.

2. Mail letter to “My Future Pen Pal” at the address below:

7125 Fauntleroy Way WS

Seattle, WA 98136-2008

3. Please include an address for the resident to mail back their return letter.

4. The Kenney staff will assign each resident wanting to participate a pen pal and will help residents send their letters back out to their pen pals.