HOW TO HELP: Got masks or other protective equipment to donate?

If you have extra personal protection equipment to donate so those on the COVID-19 pandemic front lines can be adequately protected – coordinated collection events are under way. Thanks to the readers who were first to spot both of these sites where you can sign up !

CITY OF SEATTLE SURVEY: Sign up here if you have something to donate. The form asks about:

Basic Isolation Masks

N95 Masks

P100 Masks

Surgical Masks

Eye wear

Disposable Gowns

Gloves

As explained here, donors who sign up there will be contacted for coordination of pickup or dropoff. Questions? PPEdonations@seattle.gov

UNION-LED EFFORT: Unopened boxes of masks (preferably N95), gowns, eye protection, and gloves are sought by this drive (or other medical equipment that might be offered) – read more and sign up here.