DEVELOPMENT: What we learned at otherwise-unattended ‘early outreach’ for 9201 Delridge …

(2018 WSB photo of project site)

Tonight’s “early community outreach” meeting for the revised 9201 Delridge Way SW project was devoid of community members.

20 minutes after the promoted 6 pm start time, it was still your editor and six members of the project team, led by Caron Architecture, at Jim Wiley Community Center in Greenbridge.

So we asked Caron CEO Radim Blazej and his team a few questions about the project, which, as first reported here in October, pivoted from self-storage to residential/retail mixed-use

They say the current plan is for 46 apartments – not microstudios, but “regular” apartments – and three live-work units, in a five-story building with about 2,000 square feet of retail space. Ideally that’ll go to an F&B (food/beverage) tenant, but that depends on how leasing goes. Though no offstreet car parking is required, they’re looking at about 20 underground spaces, plus spots for 50 bicycles. They are not proposing any zoning exceptions (“departures”). The project will have to go through the Southwest Design Review Board and is likely to start that process “in the first part of 2020.” The site has not been sold – same ownership is developing the new project, which doesn’t have an official name, so it’s going by the working title “Delridge Apartments.” Its residential entry will be off SW Bartpn.

WHAT’S NEXT: Watch for that first Design Review Board meeting next year.