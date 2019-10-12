DEVELOPMENT: Change in plan for 9201 Delridge Way SW

(WSB photo, January 2018)

Back in February, the Southwest Design Review Board gave its final OK to the plan for a 4-story storage facility to replace the auto-shop business at 9201 Delridge Way SW. But new documents in the city filing system suggest that plan’s been scrapped and a new one is in the works: A 5-story, 56-unit mixed-use building. The new early-stage site plan (PDF) shows that 51 units would be apartment, 5 would be ground-floor live-works, and that there will be offstreet parking spaces for 8 cars and 59 bicycles. The building would also have retail space with an entry from Delridge; its main residential entrance would be off SW Barton. So why the change? A docket notation regarding the withdrawal of permit requests for the storage project says, “New zoning does not allow what was proposed for this permit application.” This site, like several others we’ve reported on lately, was upzoned by HALA Mandatory Housing Affordability and is now zoned NC3-55.