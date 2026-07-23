Here’s who you’ll see and hear Friday night at Seattle All-City Band-hosted Band Jam in West Seattle

Tomorrow night (Friday, July 24), on the eve of the Seafair Torchlight Parade, the Seattle All-City Band – grand-prize winners at Saturday’s West Seattle Grand Parade – will host Band Jam at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle). It’s a showcase/rehearsal for marching bands and drumlines, and you’re invited to be in the stands (free admission)! We asked with All-City Band director Dr. Marcus Pimpleton for Friday night’s lineup, and he just replied with this times-approximate schedule:

<6:00 pm Welcome/Acknowledgments

6:05-6:25 pm Rainbow City Color Guard

6:25-6:45 pm Seismic Sound Drumline

6:45-7:05 pm Soul Jambalaya Brass Band

7:05-7:25 pm Kennedy Catholic High School Marching Band

7:25-7:45 pm Neon Brass Party

7:45-8:05 pm Sumner High School Marching Band

8:05-8:25 pm Seahawks Blue Thunder Drumline

8:25-8:45 pm Seattle Sounders Soundwave FC Band

8:45-9:10 pm Seattle All-City Marching Band and Alumni Band

The ACB Alumni Band is a special extra this year – as mentioned here previously – the ACB is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year.