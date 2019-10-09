TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Wednesday watch

(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

7:06 AM: Good morning! No incidents or alerts so far.

BUS STOP REMINDER: Metro says that starting today, “21 Express, 21 Local, 50, 55, 773 West Seattle Water Taxi Shuttle and the RapidRide C Line will not serve stop #22820 northbound on 35th Av SW just south of SW Avalon Way.” There instead is a temporary stop around the corner on EB Avalon east of 35th.

7:38 AM: If you take 4th into downtown – SDOT reports a crash (appears to involve a bus) blocking the NB outside bus lane by Royal Brougham.