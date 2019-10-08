UPDATE: West Seattle Bridge closed after dump truck crashes into jersey barrier

8:40 AM: We started coverage of this in the morning traffic roundup but it’ll be a mess for a while so we’re breaking it out: That dump-truck wreck on the West Seattle Bridge has the westbound side closed at Delridge and is blocking lanes on the eastbound side too.
8:43 AM: The westbound bridge closure is now expanding even further, according to scanner traffic.
8:55 AM: Thanks for all the photos (and the original tips, too, when this all started half an hour ago).
Radio communication indicates SPD is now closing the bridge BOTH WAYS.
9:04 AM: SDOT confirms “West Seattle Bridge is fully closed in both directions between Fauntleroy Way SW and I-5.”
9:17 AM: Per radio communication, the bridge will reopen both ways “up to the scene of the collision.” … But that may be on hold for a bit while they empty the truck’s fuel tanks.
| 6 COMMENTS