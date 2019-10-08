West Seattle, Washington

08 Tuesday

49℉

UPDATE: West Seattle Bridge closed after dump truck crashes into jersey barrier

October 8, 2019 8:40 am
|      6 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

(SDOT camera image)

8:40 AM: We started coverage of this in the morning traffic roundup but it’ll be a mess for a while so we’re breaking it out: That dump-truck wreck on the West Seattle Bridge has the westbound side closed at Delridge and is blocking lanes on the eastbound side too.

8:43 AM: The westbound bridge closure is now expanding even further, according to scanner traffic.

(Reader photo)

8:55 AM: Thanks for all the photos (and the original tips, too, when this all started half an hour ago).

(Reader photo)

Radio communication indicates SPD is now closing the bridge BOTH WAYS.

9:04 AM: SDOT confirms “West Seattle Bridge is fully closed in both directions between Fauntleroy Way SW and I-5.”

9:17 AM: Per radio communication, the bridge will reopen both ways “up to the scene of the collision.” … But that may be on hold for a bit while they empty the truck’s fuel tanks.

Share This

6 Replies to "UPDATE: West Seattle Bridge closed after dump truck crashes into jersey barrier"

  • Chris Wells October 8, 2019 (8:48 am)
    Reply

    FYI – 125 and 120 are rerouting to the lower bridge, then down 4th to downtown. 

  • Olivia October 8, 2019 (8:59 am)
    Reply

    The 55 is heading for the low span, too

  • Emily Katcher October 8, 2019 (9:04 am)
    Reply

    Nearly standstill traffic on Genesee. Seems to be a lot of confusion about the detour route.

    • WSB October 8, 2019 (9:07 am)
      Reply

      The bridge is now fully closed both ways so the only detour is to the low bridge or a south pathway out like through Highland Park to 1st Ave. S. Bridge.

    • Rodney Kei October 8, 2019 (9:25 am)
      Reply

      SW Genesee St. 

  • Pat October 8, 2019 (9:05 am)
    Reply

    And, yet again I’m struggling to get to my kid’s hospital appointment on time. 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.