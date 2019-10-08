UPDATE: West Seattle Bridge closed after dump truck crashes into jersey barrier

(SDOT camera image)

8:40 AM: We started coverage of this in the morning traffic roundup but it’ll be a mess for a while so we’re breaking it out: That dump-truck wreck on the West Seattle Bridge has the westbound side closed at Delridge and is blocking lanes on the eastbound side too.

8:43 AM: The westbound bridge closure is now expanding even further, according to scanner traffic.

(Reader photo)

8:55 AM: Thanks for all the photos (and the original tips, too, when this all started half an hour ago).

(Reader photo)

Radio communication indicates SPD is now closing the bridge BOTH WAYS.

9:04 AM: SDOT confirms “West Seattle Bridge is fully closed in both directions between Fauntleroy Way SW and I-5.”

9:17 AM: Per radio communication, the bridge will reopen both ways “up to the scene of the collision.” … But that may be on hold for a bit while they empty the truck’s fuel tanks.