TIME TO VOTE: Eleven Your Voice, Your Choice projects vying for $ in West Seattle/South Park

The city has just opened voting for the next round of Your Voice, Your Choice projects, proposed by community members for a share of $2 million in citywide park/street-project funds. You can vote online here, supporting up to three projects in District 1 (West Seattle/South Park). Eleven projects are on the D-1 ballot; we’ve previewed it so you can see the list before you open a ballot – each description links to more details about the project proposal:

Voting continues through September 30th; if you want to use a paper ballot, you can get one at any Seattle Public Library branch (or print one from the city YVYC webpage).