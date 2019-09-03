TIME TO VOTE: Eleven Your Voice, Your Choice projects vying for $ in West Seattle/South Park

The city has just opened voting for the next round of Your Voice, Your Choice projects, proposed by community members for a share of $2 million in citywide park/street-project funds. You can vote online here, supporting up to three projects in District 1 (West Seattle/South Park). Eleven projects are on the D-1 ballot; we’ve previewed it so you can see the list before you open a ballot – each description links to more details about the project proposal:
ADMIRAL
Crossing Improvements on intersection of SW Admiral Way and 44th Ave SW
Estimated Cost: $120,000
ALKI
Traffic Calming Improvements on 61st Avenue SW between SW Admiral Way and Beach Drive SW
Estimated Cost: $30,000
HIGHLAND PARK
Crossing Improvements on 16th Ave SW & SW Holden St
Estimated Cost: $30,000
HIGHLAND PARK
Crossing Improvements on 9th Ave SW from SW Kenyon St, SW Elmgrove St, and SW Thistle St
Estimated Cost: $120,000
PUGET RIDGE
Crossing Improvements on 16th Avenue SW
Estimated Cost: $120,000
SOUTH DELRIDGE
Sidewalk/Trail Improvements on SW Barton St between 21st Ave SW and SW Barton Pl
Estimated Cost: $112,700
SOUTH DELRIDGE
Crossing Improvements on Olson Pl SW & SW Roxbury St
Estimated Cost: $35,000
SOUTH PARK
Crossing Improvements on 700 S Cloverdale St
Estimated Cost: $90,000
WEST SEATTLE JUNCTION
Crossing Improvements on Glenn Way and Oregon St
Estimated Cost: $10,000
WEST SEATTLE JUNCTION
Crossing Improvements on the corner of 39th Ave SW and SW Oregon
Estimated Cost: $45,000
WEST SEATTLE JUNCTION
Crossing Improvements on SW Alaska St. & 36th Ave. SW
Estimated Cost: $20,000
Voting continues through September 30th; if you want to use a paper ballot, you can get one at any Seattle Public Library branch (or print one from the city YVYC webpage).
