West Seattle, Washington

03 Tuesday

76℉

TIME TO VOTE: Eleven Your Voice, Your Choice projects vying for $ in West Seattle/South Park

September 3, 2019 1:03 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Transportation | West Seattle news | West Seattle parks

The city has just opened voting for the next round of Your Voice, Your Choice projects, proposed by community members for a share of $2 million in citywide park/street-project funds. You can vote online here, supporting up to three projects in District 1 (West Seattle/South Park). Eleven projects are on the D-1 ballot; we’ve previewed it so you can see the list before you open a ballot – each description links to more details about the project proposal:

ADMIRAL
Crossing Improvements on intersection of SW Admiral Way and 44th Ave SW
Estimated Cost: $120,000

ALKI
Traffic Calming Improvements on 61st Avenue SW between SW Admiral Way and Beach Drive SW
Estimated Cost: $30,000

HIGHLAND PARK
Crossing Improvements on 16th Ave SW & SW Holden St
Estimated Cost: $30,000

HIGHLAND PARK
Crossing Improvements on 9th Ave SW from SW Kenyon St, SW Elmgrove St, and SW Thistle St
Estimated Cost: $120,000

PUGET RIDGE
Crossing Improvements on 16th Avenue SW
Estimated Cost: $120,000

SOUTH DELRIDGE
Sidewalk/Trail Improvements on SW Barton St between 21st Ave SW and SW Barton Pl
Estimated Cost: $112,700

SOUTH DELRIDGE
Crossing Improvements on Olson Pl SW & SW Roxbury St
Estimated Cost: $35,000

SOUTH PARK
Crossing Improvements on 700 S Cloverdale St
Estimated Cost: $90,000

WEST SEATTLE JUNCTION
Crossing Improvements on Glenn Way and Oregon St
Estimated Cost: $10,000

WEST SEATTLE JUNCTION
Crossing Improvements on the corner of 39th Ave SW and SW Oregon
Estimated Cost: $45,000

WEST SEATTLE JUNCTION
Crossing Improvements on SW Alaska St. & 36th Ave. SW
Estimated Cost: $20,000

Voting continues through September 30th; if you want to use a paper ballot, you can get one at any Seattle Public Library branch (or print one from the city YVYC webpage).

Share This

No Replies to "TIME TO VOTE: Eleven Your Voice, Your Choice projects vying for $ in West Seattle/South Park"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.