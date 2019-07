(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

6:56 AM: Good morning.

AVALON PROJECT: SW Yancy has indeed closed at the Avalon end (we got a chance to check Tuesday afternoon); this closure is expected to last “a couple weeks,” SDOT says.

WATER TAXI REMINDERS: The smaller Spirit of Kingston continues on the run all week … No Water Taxi service next week, to get ready for the downtown dock move.