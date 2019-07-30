FOLLOWUP: Spirit of Kingston on West Seattle Water Taxi run for rest of week

As noted in the morning traffic watch, the smaller Spirit of Kingston took over the West Seattle Water Taxi unannounced yesterday. After we inquired how long that will last, this advisory was sent:

The 149-passenger MV Spirit of Kingston will operate service on the West Seattle route for the remainder of this week. The 278-passenger MV Doc Maynard – the route’s regular vessel, will operate service on the Vashon route in place of the Sally Fox which is in drydock for a routine annual inspection. All vessels are scheduled to return to their regular routes once the new Pier 50 facility opens on Monday, August 12. Riders should plan accordingly.

The “new Pier 50 facility” reference relates to yesterday’s announcement of the rescheduled one-week suspension of service for the long-awaited downtown dock move.