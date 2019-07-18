UPDATE: Driver hits motor home, flips car on Delridge across from school

4:58 PM: Avoid Delridge Way at Juneau. Seattle Fire and Police have sent a big response for a reported rollover. SB Delridge is reported to be blocked. We’re on the way to find out more.

5:16 PM: Our crew just arrived. No injuries. The driver whose vehicle rolled hit a parked motor home. Police are letting traffic through both ways, alternating directions.

5:22 PM: Police say no one was in the motor home when it was hit. This is actually south of Juneau, right across from Louisa Boren STEM K-8.