Highlights for your West Seattle Sunday

Happy Sunday! Seven highlights:

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, see what’s fresh. Note for gardeners: Plant purveyors Langley Fine Gardens said last week that today would be their final WSFM visit of the season. (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

FRISBEE! 10 am at Walt Hundley Playfield, you’re invited to play with West Seattle Ultimate Family Frisbee. (34th SW/SW Myrtle)

MEET THE GREYHOUNDS: 11 am-1 pm, Greyhound Pets Inc. invites you to a meet-and-greet at Admiral Mud Bay. (2611 California SW)

COLMAN POOL: You can swim this afternoon/evening at West Seattle’s outdoor saltwater public pool, on the beach at Lincoln Park. Noon-7 pm; see the session-specific schedule here. (8603 Fauntleroy Way SW)

WHITE CENTER PRIDE: The five-day celebration concludes today, highlighted by a Sunday Funday Fair, all ages welcome, with featured vendors, at Future Primitive Brewing, noon-4 pm. (9832 14th SW)

TOUR THE ALKI POINT LIGHTHOUSE: Third chance this season! The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary invites you to come see the historic lighthouse, 1-4 pm (last group enters at 3:45 pm). Free. (3201 Alki SW)

KNIFE-SHARPENING SINK BRIDGE CLASS: 3-5 pm at West Seattle Tool Library. A few spots in this class remained when we checked earlier today – go here if you’re interested! (4408 Delridge Way SW)

