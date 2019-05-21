Weekly tours of Alki Point Lighthouse resume this Sunday

For your West Seattle summer bucket list – don’t miss the chance to tour historic Alki Point Lighthouse! Debra Alderman with the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary just sent the photo and word that Sunday tours resume this weekend:

Alki Point Lighthouse Tours begin this Sunday!

Location: 3201 Alki Avenue SW

The US Coast Guard Auxiliary will again be leading free tours for the public at the Alki Point Lighthouse most Sunday afternoons Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day Weekend. This year, no tours on Saturdays and we will be closed Sundays June 23rd and Aug. 4th.

Hours: 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. (last group enters site at 3:45 p.m.)

All ages welcome, but only those 6 and up may go to the very top of the lighthouse tower.