BE PART OF IT! West Seattle Junction Spring Clean on Saturday

(Junction volunteers Mike and SuzAnne)

The photo and invitation are from the West Seattle Junction Association:

Junction Spring Clean

Saturday, April 27th

9 AM to Noon

Meet at Junction Plaza Park

Spring clean in the Junction. Join fellow neighbors and businesses for the 3rd Annual West Seattle Junction Spring Clean Saturday, April 27th 9 am to 12 Noon. The Junction QFC will supply breakfast, coffee, cleaning supplies, and a nifty volunteer lunch tote.

Activities include picking up litter, stenciling storm drains to prevent water pollution, painting out graffiti, removing invasive plants, and more. Seattle Public Utilities and the Junction Association support volunteers by providing free tools like garbage bags, gloves, garbage grabbers, safety vests, and paint supplies.

Grab a group of people! It’s a perfect time for organizations, businesses or groups to work together on a volunteer project.

There’s something for everyone, kids included! Meet at Junction Plaza Park (42nd and Alaska). No pre-registration necessary, just show up and be ready to dig in.