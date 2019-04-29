AVALON PROJECT: Tree trimming Friday

Extra work in part of the Avalon project zone this Friday – tree trimming. Here’s the alert just in from SDOT:

Crews will be working this Friday, May 3, in Zone A (between SW Bradford St and SW Andover St), Zones C (SW Avalon Way from 35th Ave SW to SW Genesee St) and E (35th Ave SW from SW Avalon Way to SW Alaska St) to trim trees in the public right of way. We anticipate work happening along:

*The west side of SW Avalon Way from SW Bradford St and SW Andover St

*The north side of SW Avalon Way from 35th Ave SW to SW Genesee St

*The west side of 35th Ave SW from SW Snoqualmie St to SW Oregon St

You can expect to see no-park signs along the corridor as early as tomorrow morning. Parking restrictions will go in effect Friday from 7 AM to 7 PM.