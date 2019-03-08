8 for your West Seattle Sunday!

(WSB photo, Alki promenade last Tuesday)

Welcome to the first day of Daylight Saving Time! Highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SPRING NATIVE ART MARKET: Second and final day of the first-ever Spring Native Art Market at the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse, 10 am-5 pm. (4705 W. Marginal Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm – see what’s new as spring approaches. In the street in the heart of The Junction. (California between SW Alaska and SW Oregon)

GREYHOUND MEET AND GREET: 11 am-1 pm at Admiral Mud Bay, stop by to meet retired racing greyhounds and learn about adoption and volunteering opportunities. (2611 California SW)

BOOK LAUNCH PARTY: Noon-2 pm at Move2Center Studio, “join West Seattle movement and fitness guru Jill Pagano to celebrate the release of her first book ‘Getting Happy with Your Body’.” Admission includes book purchase; info here. (3618 SW Alaska)

CORREO AEREO: Latin American sounds for your Sunday afternoon, at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 3-5 pm. No cover. (5612 California SW)

CLASSICAL CONCERT: Free! 3 pm at West Seattle (Admiral) Library, see and hear the Ladies’ Musical Club. Preview the program in our calendar listing. (2306 42nd SW)

HIGH SCHOOL JAZZ BANDS: Performing at The Skylark, doors at 5, music at 6, all ages. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TAVERN TUNES: 8 pm at Parliament Tavern, big-band jazz combos 322 and Lord Shambleton. $5 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

