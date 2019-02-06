West Seattle, Washington

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT/WEATHER TODAY: Wednesday AM updates

February 6, 2019 5:31 am
(WEDNESDAY SCHOOL INFO: Some delays, ALL LISTED HERE)

5:31 AM: Good morning. A little warmer – 21 degrees. Today’s still forecast as dry, with the next snow still projected for Friday/Saturday.

METRO STATUS:
The reroute page shows West Seattle buses back on normal routes
Early alerts were sent for:
Route 37 cancellations (all morning trips)
Route 55 cancellations (6:31 am, 6:48 am & 7:30 am)
Route 113 cancellation (7:34 am)
Route 116 cancellations (6:33 am, 7:13 am & 8:00 am)

CITY WINTER-WEATHER-RESPONSE MAP: See where SDOT’s been in recent hours.

6:07 AM: Closed for hazardous conditions, according to the city traffic map (let us know if you find otherwise – these are all time-stamped early this morning) – Genesee at Avalon, Ferry SW and California Way in North Admiral, Lander at Admiral, Charlestown at 55th and at 46th … Overall, as Alex warns in a note, beware of icy side streets too.

6:49 AM: Not far away, a crash has closed all NB lanes of Airport Way at Corson.

7 Replies to "TRAFFIC/TRANSIT/WEATHER TODAY: Wednesday AM updates"

  • newnative February 6, 2019 (5:44 am)
    Reply

    I got an alert at 4:30am stating three #55 aren’t running; 6:31,6:48 and 7:30. 

    • WSB February 6, 2019 (5:52 am)
      Reply

      Thanks, I have a ton of alerts but perhaps didn’t scroll far enough through them and Twitter to get past the very long list of groups of routes that are off snow routing…. (added) There’s also a 55 group. Will add that and the 37.

  • Scott February 6, 2019 (6:00 am)
    Reply

    Anyone know what part of the 37’s route is so icy that they have had to cancel today and yesterday?  

  • Lisa February 6, 2019 (6:12 am)
    Reply

    Also the Route 116 to downtown Seattle due to leave Fauntleroy area at 6:33 AM, 7:13 AM & 8:00 AM will not operate this morning.

    • WSB February 6, 2019 (6:28 am)
      Reply

      Thanks, missed that one too, adding

  • Lauren February 6, 2019 (6:14 am)
    Reply

    Does anyone know if the 131 is on the same schedule or still on a snow route?

