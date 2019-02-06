TRAFFIC/TRANSIT/WEATHER TODAY: Wednesday AM updates

(WEDNESDAY SCHOOL INFO: Some delays, ALL LISTED HERE)

5:31 AM: Good morning. A little warmer – 21 degrees. Today’s still forecast as dry, with the next snow still projected for Friday/Saturday.

METRO STATUS:

The reroute page shows West Seattle buses back on normal routes

Early alerts were sent for:

Route 37 cancellations (all morning trips)

Route 55 cancellations (6:31 am, 6:48 am & 7:30 am)

Route 113 cancellation (7:34 am)

Route 116 cancellations (6:33 am, 7:13 am & 8:00 am)

CITY WINTER-WEATHER-RESPONSE MAP: See where SDOT’s been in recent hours.

6:07 AM: Closed for hazardous conditions, according to the city traffic map (let us know if you find otherwise – these are all time-stamped early this morning) – Genesee at Avalon, Ferry SW and California Way in North Admiral, Lander at Admiral, Charlestown at 55th and at 46th … Overall, as Alex warns in a note, beware of icy side streets too.

6:49 AM: Not far away, a crash has closed all NB lanes of Airport Way at Corson.