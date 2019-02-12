TRAFFIC/TRANSIT/WEATHER/ETC.: Slushy Tuesday AM/early PM updates

(SCHOOLS: Closure list … TRASH/RECYCLING: No pickup again today, but likely tomorrow … WS BUSINESS/ETC. UPDATES here, as received … PARKS FACILITIES: Today’s plan … LIBRARIES: Today’s SPL plan)

5:31 AM: Good morning. Morning watch begins as the melt continues.

SDOT WINTER-RESPONSE MAP: See where SDOT has treated/plowed

METRO SERVICE: Emergency Snow Network only – here are the West/South Seattle specifics – update: ESN to end by Wednesday

WEST SEATTLE WATER TAXI: One-boat service – schedule and other details here – some shuttle trouble

RIDE2: Not operating today

STATE FERRIES: Some early-early-am Triangle cancellations

TRAFFIC CAMS PAGE: Our compilation of local cameras

SDOT CITYWIDE CAMS ETC. PAGE: Year-round “travelers” map with cams/more.

5:36 AM: Scanner – truck in trouble at Delridge/Sylvan.

6:13 AM: Alert just sent, the Water Taxi shuttle Route 775 “is unable to provide service on California Way SW and also Admiral Way SW between 61st SW and California Way SW.” (Admiral doesn’t cross California *Way* so we’re seeking clarification. …update, that’s California AVE) … Also, no Ride2.

6:30 AM: Just in from Seattle Public Utilities:

No Pickup Tuesday, Feb. 12 Due to unsafe conditions and significant snow and ice remaining in residential streets, there will be no residential solid waste collections today, Tuesday Feb. 12. SPU contractors will attempt to collect Monday customers tomorrow, Wednesday Feb. 13, on a 2-day delay and continue service on a delayed schedule through the weekend (weather permitting).

6:52 AM: While it’s not snowing here, some other parts of the city/metro area ARE still getting more, so don’t let the weather here fool you if you are considering heading somewhere semi-distant. No alerts in effect for our area!

7:02 AM: With Metro continuing on its Emergency Snow Network level of service, here again is where to find the C Line in The Junction:

See a larger PDF version here. (And note that while it shows 50 and 55, those routes are NOT running.) But also be aware there’s still bus trouble out there – texter just mentioned one stuck on 35th south of Avalon.

7:17 AM: That stuck bus is part of a crash scene, SDOT says – blocking southbound lanes and part of SW Alaska.

(SDOT image)

We also have a reader report: “21X is stuck at 35th and Thistle. Pulled too close to the curb and got stuck on the slush.”

7:34 AM: Might take an hour to clear the 35th/Alaska scene, per scanner. Police are working to direct traffic.

8:01 AM: And … SDOT says that scene is clear. … From the inbox, John sent this note (SPD has tweeted the same thing): “I read your blog from the other Washington area, and looking at your photos, a reminder for your folks there not used to snow…. Please remember to clear the snow from all over the car, not just the windshield/sides.”

8:25 AM: Collision reported in 5600 block West Marginal Way SW.

(SDOT “live” camera of west end of bridge, near Walking on Logs)

8:58 AM: Light rain continues (at least through midday, says the NWS) and the temp’s just above freezing. But all this snow – more than a foot, unofficially, per some measurements we’ve been sent! – doesn’t melt fast, so roads remain dicey. If you’re canceling/postponing an event today/tonight/beyond as a result, please let us know so we can add it to the newest list – westseattleblog@gmail.com or text/voice 206-293-6302 – thank you!

9:16 AM: Thanks to Jennifer for the photo above – snow took that down at the Hiawatha baseball field. Here’s the Seattle Parks citywide plan for today.

9:49 AM: For those who’ve asked, our apologies, the WSB event calendar is currently out of service as a side effect of yesterday’s technical trouble. Hoping to have it back in action later today. In the short term, all bets were off in terms of scheduled events anyway – we are continuing to update the list linked above if and when we get word of cancellations/postponements. (We frequently feature Seattle Public Library events; here’s their systemwide plan for today.)

10:25 AM: We’re venturing out on a limited run, will report back on what we see. Or will call for help from a snowdrift if necessary. Among other things, hoping to make it to Junction or High Point ballot box – 8 pm tonight is the deadline and it cannot be postponed, says KC Elections.

11:57 AM: Made it to The Junction and back. Couple scenes we tweeted:

Calif Ave downhill through Gatewood pic.twitter.com/TytooMFTBX — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) February 12, 2019

Crosswalk shoveler at 44th/Oregon pic.twitter.com/UZh5S95MdD — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) February 12, 2019

1:01 PM: Started a new gallery with the snow fun/beauty that people have been sharing along with the informational pics. Weather-wise – steady rain now.

2:53 PM: And now – sunshine! Meantime, Waste Management is saying it’s expecting to pick up Monday AND Tuesday residential customers in Seattle tomorrow. Plus, Metro is saying it expects to END Emergency Snow Network after today and restore most routes by tomorrow – details here.