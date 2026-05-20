FOLLOWUP: Washington State Ferries finalizes new pet policy

(WSF file photo)

After a nine-month trial, Washington State Ferries‘ revised pet policy is about to be finalized. WSF announced the details and timeline today:

Updated pet policy

Just ahead of the holiday weekend, WSF will begin a six-week education and transition period to help people learn the new rules before they take effect on July 1. By that date, onboard signs will be installed showing where pets are allowed and not allowed. Pet waste stations also will be added, as owners are responsible for cleaning up after their animals.

Under the updated policy, pets are allowed in three areas:

-On vehicle decks

-In outdoor passenger areas

-In marked areas inside cabins on the opposite end from the galley

Pets are not allowed in the galley or on passenger seating and tables. They also cannot stay inside the cabin on the galley end of the vessel. Pet owners may pass through this restricted area but must take the most direct route and not stop.

If a pet is not under control or is not cleaned up after, a crew member may ask the owner to move the pet to the vehicle deck or an outdoor area. Service animals are allowed in all areas, as required by law. Livestock must stay in proper enclosures at all times.

“Our updated pet policy builds on a trial that began last summer, when pets were allowed in most passenger areas except galleys and on indoor seats,” said WSDOT Deputy Secretary for WSF Steve Nevey. “We heard from employees and customers. Some supported the trial, while others had concerns about cleanliness, safety and enforcement. This updated policy strikes a balance by allowing pets in certain areas while addressing those concerns.”