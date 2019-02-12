West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE SNOW PHOTOS: Frosty February gallery #2

February 12, 2019 12:24 pm
|      6 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle weather

Thanks for the photos! Here’s the start of a new gallery, mostly from Monday. (Our first gallery, from the weekend, is here.)

Above, Katya‘s photo from Lincoln Park. Also from Lincoln Park, by Kersti Muul, who says the “leash” was a blackberry vine:

From Bryan Wiebe (of longtime WSB sponsor Fauntleroy Chiropractic):

More ahead, including another look at what might be this storm’s most-famous snow sculptures:

Brandon Stogsdill sends the photos of what he and his partner created, starting with Softy the sea lion:

Brandon writes, “Finally saw our SoftyTheSeaLion on your Blog! But Wanted you to give you an updated photo of Alki The Orca and a pic of my partner who helped me build the sea lion.” Here’s Alki – and an octopus!

Some real-life wildlife too! We’re planning a separate “snowbirds” gallery (which we did after/during one snowstorm years ago) but have also received a coyote photo! From Gary on Forest Court SW:

Several sightings of upside-down snowpeople. Tiea Hanson and daughter crafted this one:

On 32nd SW, Hans of High Point’s Hans VW Repair (35th and Graham) built this outside his home (thanks to Ted Huetter for the photo):

A snowperson in Greg Davis Park, thanks to Eugene, Michelle, and Ethan:

In Gatewood, here’s Vlad‘s snowy backyard Buddha:

Our previous gallery included igloo pix. Molly-Erin in Sunrise Heights sent pics of theirs being built – plus, she and her husband played Bananagrams inside on Sunday night:

An igloo near Morgan Junction:

A snow fort in High Point – by Colleen, Zach, and Melina Peterson:

Back to Lincoln Park, during a sunbreak – photo by Jim Spraker:

Thanks again for all the photos – fun, beautiful, and informational – we’ll add more of the first two here before the day’s out.

6 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE SNOW PHOTOS: Frosty February gallery #2"

  • Eilene February 12, 2019 (12:42 pm)
    What wonderful photos, and people are so creative with this snow! Thank you all for sharing your pictures, and WSB for having this great gallery.Thanks to the WSB, also, for keeping us all updated on the not so fun aspects of this recent snow – very helpful.

  • carole February 12, 2019 (12:44 pm)
    So no roving bands of teens looking to pick up some cash shoveling our sidewalks?  

  • WSgal February 12, 2019 (1:24 pm)
    This is awesome!

  • kumalavula February 12, 2019 (1:27 pm)
    love, love, LOVE seeing all these snow art installations across our peninsula! thank you for sharing. stay safe and warm, everyone!

  • anonyme February 12, 2019 (1:55 pm)
    Cedar waxwings!!!!  One of my fave birds, currently gorging on the Chinese mountain ash berries.  Tried to get a pic, but too blurry through glass.  Just beautiful.

  • HS February 12, 2019 (4:39 pm)
    What great photos!! I’m kind of envious of the igloo.

