WEST SEATTLE SNOW PHOTOS: Frosty February gallery #2

Thanks for the photos! Here’s the start of a new gallery, mostly from Monday. (Our first gallery, from the weekend, is here.)

Above, Katya‘s photo from Lincoln Park. Also from Lincoln Park, by Kersti Muul, who says the “leash” was a blackberry vine:

From Bryan Wiebe (of longtime WSB sponsor Fauntleroy Chiropractic):

More ahead, including another look at what might be this storm’s most-famous snow sculptures:

Brandon Stogsdill sends the photos of what he and his partner created, starting with Softy the sea lion:

Brandon writes, “Finally saw our SoftyTheSeaLion on your Blog! But Wanted you to give you an updated photo of Alki The Orca and a pic of my partner who helped me build the sea lion.” Here’s Alki – and an octopus!

Some real-life wildlife too! We’re planning a separate “snowbirds” gallery (which we did after/during one snowstorm years ago) but have also received a coyote photo! From Gary on Forest Court SW:

Several sightings of upside-down snowpeople. Tiea Hanson and daughter crafted this one:

On 32nd SW, Hans of High Point’s Hans VW Repair (35th and Graham) built this outside his home (thanks to Ted Huetter for the photo):

A snowperson in Greg Davis Park, thanks to Eugene, Michelle, and Ethan:

In Gatewood, here’s Vlad‘s snowy backyard Buddha:

Our previous gallery included igloo pix. Molly-Erin in Sunrise Heights sent pics of theirs being built – plus, she and her husband played Bananagrams inside on Sunday night:

An igloo near Morgan Junction:

A snow fort in High Point – by Colleen, Zach, and Melina Peterson:

Back to Lincoln Park, during a sunbreak – photo by Jim Spraker:

Thanks again for all the photos – fun, beautiful, and informational – we’ll add more of the first two here before the day’s out.